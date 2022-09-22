2022 September 22 12:17

Finnlines named Eco-class vessel MS Finneco II

MS Finneco II, one of the series of three new hybrid ro-ro ships, was named by Mrs Elina Haapasaari, representing the Port of Helsinki, according to the company's release.

The ceremony took place in Vuosaari Harbour on 20 September 2022. Later during the day, the ship exceptionally called South Harbour in Helsinki city centre to celebrate Finnlines 75-year anniversary as as shipping company.

Now all the Eco ships, which entered Finnlines’ traffic during the summer of 2022, have been officially named. They are environmentally the most advanced and also the largest ships in the Finnlines fleet.