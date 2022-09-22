2022 September 22 12:02

Russia needs 50-70 new reefer ships over decade for delivery of the catch from the fishing area - expert

The existing reefer fleet is getting obsolete posing the risk of refrigerating chain disruption and spoilage of large volumes of fish product

In the coming decade, Russia will need 50-70 new reefer ships for delivery of the catch from the fishing area, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Andrey Velikorodny, BoD Chairman of Crystal Alliance LLC, as saying at the roundtable meeting ‘Smart logistics’ held as part of the 5th Global Fishery Forum in Saint-Petersburg.

According to him, the existing reefer fleet is getting obsolete posing the risk of refrigerating chain disruption and spoilage of large volumes of fish product.

“There is only one solution – construction of the new fleet of refrigerating ships with dual-fuel engines (gas and diesel) of Arc4 class for fish transportation by the Northern Sea Route to the western part of Russia. However, there is a block of issues to be solved for implementation of this project,” said Andrey Velikorodny.

According to him, the key problem is profitability of transportation which does not let the business implement the project independently.

“The second problem is poor level of shipbuilding in Russia which does not let us count on fast and efficient construction of 50-70 reefer ships over the coming decade. Therefore, the programme should foresee the construction of such a fleet at foreign shipyards. We understand that it is a difficult decision but if it is not made by 2030, there will be nothing an nobody to process fish in the sea,” said Andrey Velikorodny.

He sees the way out of the crisis in long state credits for 10 to 20 years at reduced rates, possible involvement of Russian suppliers and contractors (at least 30%), possible construction of lead ships abroad with further localization of production in Russia. “As a business, we are ready to offer long-term contracts with fishing companies and pledging of ships,” he emphasized.

Crystal Alliance LLC operates 11 reefer ships including 8 own ships. Total deadweight of the company’s reefer fleet is 80 thousand tonnes or 4 million cbm. The company transports about 500 thousand tonnes of frozen fish per year. The ships are usually loaded in the Sea of Okhhotsk and in the Bering Sea depending on the season. It is transported to the Far East ports (Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky), S. Korea and China.