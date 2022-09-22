2022 September 22 11:13

Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for drillship with TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies E&P Suriname, Suriname Branch has exercised an option to add the drilling of one additional well in Block 58 offshore Suriname to the work scope of the drillship Maersk Valiant, according to the company's release.

The contract extension is expected to commence in January 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope, with an estimated duration of 100 days. The contract value of the extension is approximately USD 24.7m, including integrated services provided and a fee for the use of managed pressure drilling.



Maersk Valiant is a high-specification 7th generation drillship with integrated managed pressure drilling capability which was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating for TotalEnergies offshore Suriname.