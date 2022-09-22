2022 September 22 10:54

Ruscon expands own maritime multimodal service in North Africa and Middle East

The service will be operated by a vessel with a capacity of 630 TEU instead of 466 TEU before

Since September 25, 2022, multimodal operator RUSCON (part of the Delo Group), is expanding the maritime part of the route as part of its own multimodal service development for containerized cargo delivery from/to Israel. The service will be operated by a vessel with a capacity of 630 TEU instead of 466 TEU before, according to Delo Group.

The service schedule will include regular calls to Egyptian port of Alexandria. Thus, the higher-capacity vessel will cover the new Novorossiysk - Alexandria - Ashdod – Novorossiysk route with twice-a-week frequency of shipments.

Sergey Berezkin, the President of RUSCON, noted that the decision to increase the service scope was made after 2-months of service’ operations and high demand among the cargo owners in Russia, Israel and Egypt. “In addition to the increased carrying capacity, the container vessel has more efficient characteristics. It is equipped with specialized reefer outlets for transportation of refrigerated containers from Israel and Egypt. This expands the range of high-quality maritime container logistics services provided by RUSCON to our customers”.

Ruscon is a part of Delo Group, 3PL operator for containerized cargo delivery in Russia and the CIS based on Delo Group’s assets. Ruscon expands its ability to provide end-to-end cargo delivery services by a range of its own transportation assets: marine terminals, fleet of trucks, flatcars, inland terminals, customs, and logistics storage facilities as well as developed network of branch offices.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet, and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.



The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.