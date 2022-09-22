2022 September 22 10:18

CyberLogitec implements automated vessel stowage planning solution 'OPUS Stowage Prime' in Namsung Shipping

CyberLogitec, the subsidiary of EUSU HOLDINGS, that leads the provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics technologies has announced that Namsung Shipping has selected CyberLogitec's OPUS Stowage Prime and completed the implementation in July 2022, according to the company's release.

Namsung Shipping used CyberLogitec's stowage plan solution named OPUS Stowage as a vessel loading planning system ever since 2012. The OPUS Stowage Prime solution which is added automated stowage planning module has been introduced to overcome complex constraints and increased workload in loading planning due to mega-ship trend.

Applied OPUS Stowage Prime Stowage solution is the next generation automated engine adopted intelligent algorithm integration to generate vessel loading plan automatically as per the loading rule, vessel stability, order of ports of call, special cargo allocation, ballast water optimization, etc.

Considering limited access to professional vessel planners who served as a navigator, automated vessel planning module of OPUS Stowage Prime solution offers the benefits of preventing human errors such as shortened work time in loading planning, malfunction in dangerous cargo loading. It also supports shortened work time in loading planning and work process to maximize productivity in loading and unloading through an interface to a legacy system.

Founded in 2000, CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands.