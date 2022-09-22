  • Home
  • News
  • Voyager Worldwide partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 22 09:46

    Voyager Worldwide partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

    Voyager Worldwide is partnering with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to promote joint innovations that support voyage optimisation and just-in-time port arrivals through a signed Memorandum of Understanding, according to the company's release. Voyager Worldwide will drive the innovation required through its new Voyager Living Lab, created as part of the growing ecosystem of innovation in Singapore to address maritime industry challenges.

    The Voyager Living Lab is an innovation and collaboration initiative dedicated to improving port to port voyage efficiency. It is both a virtual community of global stakeholders who will work together for the advancement of maritime innovation and 2240 square feet of physical space with a unique mix of facilities and virtual infrastructure to foster and facilitate maritime technology advances across research, ideation and testing.

    Working with MPA and the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA), the Voyager Living Lab’s Collaborate Programme will also provide an incubator environment - bringing maritime start-ups together with major brands to solve wider maritime challenges, providing free access to living lab resources and funding.

    Voyager Worldwide is one of the leading maritime solutions company specialising in providing navigation and related maritime services to the global commercial shipping industry.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 22

15:07 ASCO renovates the largest barge of the Caspian Sea
14:25 Steerprop wins first contract for the new Steerprop T propulsion units with Turkish Med Marine Shipyard
14:04 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping expects expansion of remote survey practice
13:46 Murmansk terminals and berths should be developed to use NSR as alternative for transportation of fish products – expert
13:22 Heylen wins mega deal for logistics site in North Sea Port
13:02 IUMI appoints new President and Executive Committee
12:30 RF Government to consider investment in authorised capital of GTLK
12:17 Finnlines named Eco-class vessel MS Finneco II
12:02 Russia needs 50-70 new reefer ships over decade for delivery of the catch from the fishing area - expert
11:39 Rolls-Royce releases mtu rail engines for sustainable fuels
11:13 Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for drillship with TotalEnergies
10:54 Ruscon expands own maritime multimodal service in North Africa and Middle East
10:18 CyberLogitec implements automated vessel stowage planning solution 'OPUS Stowage Prime' in Namsung Shipping
09:59 Construction of ships under Phase 2 of investment quotas programme can be based on unified designs developed by private design bureaus
09:46 Voyager Worldwide partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
09:18 Crude oil futures rise after a decline at the previous session
09:16 MABUX: Downward changes to prevail in Global Bunker market on Sep 22

2022 September 21

18:37 Eni UK applies for carbon storage license for the Hewett depleted field in the UK Southern North Sea
18:07 Allseas wins contact for major gas pipeline in Mexico
17:55 TransContainer to provide container ship for cargo transportation between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad
17:22 Hoglund to deliver Integrated Automation System for Seaspan newbuilds at CIMC SOE shipyard
16:54 Green NortH2 Energy, Meriaura and Wartsila cooperate to build a cargo vessel that runs on green ammonia
16:33 MES-M completes hydrogen fuel cell power pack for Transtainer
16:08 Port of Mariupol to become fully operational by 2023 - DPR
16:02 Business Finland grants EUR 1,596,000 funding for a joint project to develop a “green corridor” between Turku and Stockholm
15:29 Sberbank to additionally provide $1 billion to finance completion of ships being built under Phase 1 of investment quotas programme
14:41 RF Transport Ministry extends validity of seafarers’ documents until the end of 2022
14:13 Amogy and Trafigura to research ammonia cracking technology as a facilitator to global hydrogen supply chains
13:06 AK&M Rating Agency reaffirmed Sakhalin Energy with the highest sustainability reporting rating
13:04 DFDS deploys Wartsila’s SPECS technology onboard Selandia Seaways for enhanced safety and efficiency of its operations
12:43 Yang Ming’s 14th containership ’YM Trillion’ named and delivered
12:24 Universal Transport and Gruber Logistics to create a new European market leader in heavy- and specialized transport
11:58 IUMI reports rising cargo insurance premiums
11:28 Cosco Shipping completes construction of world’s largest gas processing FPSO platform
11:01 Government of Germany acquires 99% stake in Uniper
10:41 MacGregor to supply container lashing systems for twelve Hapag-Lloyd´s 23,500+ TEU series container vessels
09:24 Crude oil futures show slight growth on prospects of demand decrease
09:11 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker market on Sep 21

2022 September 20

18:37 Tufton Oceanic Assets acquire two product tankers for $73.0 mln
18:06 Garmin adds eight marine companies to its OneHelm roster
17:55 Rosmorport to resume construction of fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga this September
17:43 Port of Rotterdam Authority announces the contract for the construction of a new pipeline strip along the Moezelweg to Swietelsky Rail Benelux B.V.
17:24 RF Ministry of Finance backs setting zero VAT for ship repair companies if their entire profit is spent for development
17:06 China Classification Society announces delivery of newbuilding LNG bunker vessel “XIN AO PU TUO HAO”
16:41 Jörg Stratmann appointed as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Andreas Strecker appointed as CFO
16:23 EFIP-ESPO issue joint statement on low water levels
16:23 USC set to deploy its underloaded facilities for repair of civil ships
16:05 Shanghai Containerized Freight Index down 9.7 percent to 2,312.65 - BusinessKorea
15:14 Marco Polo Marine to build, own and operate commissioning service operation vessel
14:47 Fishery Shipowners Association estimates demand for investments in ship repair facilities at RUB 20 billion
14:45 Maersk Product Tankers names Claus Gronborg new CEO
14:15 WasteFuel announces launch of WasteFuel Methanol Module
14:09 CLdN to acquire Seatruck Ferries from Clipper Group
13:44 CEVA Logistics signs multi-year ocean capacity agreement with HMM
13:30 Russia’s ship repair market to grow to RUB 144 billion by 2035 – expert
12:56 EuroDry announces agreement to sell a 2000-built Panamax bulk carrier
12:29 FESCO launches new service from Yokohama to Uzbekistan for delivery of Japanese AM parts
11:36 Sakhalin Energy and REP Holding sign cooperation agreement
11:34 DP World wins latest judgement in Hong Kong Court over Djibouti concession
11:01 Marine insurance adapting to a world in transition, says IUMI President