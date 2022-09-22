2022 September 22 09:46

Voyager Worldwide partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Voyager Worldwide is partnering with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to promote joint innovations that support voyage optimisation and just-in-time port arrivals through a signed Memorandum of Understanding, according to the company's release. Voyager Worldwide will drive the innovation required through its new Voyager Living Lab, created as part of the growing ecosystem of innovation in Singapore to address maritime industry challenges.

The Voyager Living Lab is an innovation and collaboration initiative dedicated to improving port to port voyage efficiency. It is both a virtual community of global stakeholders who will work together for the advancement of maritime innovation and 2240 square feet of physical space with a unique mix of facilities and virtual infrastructure to foster and facilitate maritime technology advances across research, ideation and testing.

Working with MPA and the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA), the Voyager Living Lab’s Collaborate Programme will also provide an incubator environment - bringing maritime start-ups together with major brands to solve wider maritime challenges, providing free access to living lab resources and funding.

Voyager Worldwide is one of the leading maritime solutions company specialising in providing navigation and related maritime services to the global commercial shipping industry.