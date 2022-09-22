  • Home
  
  • 2022 September 22 09:18

    Crude oil futures rise after a decline at the previous session

    Crude oil prices rose by 0.26%-0.34%

    On 22 September 2022, 08:45 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.57 higher at $90.34 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery rose by 0.51% to $83.36 a barrel.

    Crude oil futures stabilize after a decline at the previous session balancing between the results of the Federal Reserve System meeting and geopolitical risks. According to PRIME, oil prices fell by about 1% on September 21.

2022 September 22

15:07 ASCO renovates the largest barge of the Caspian Sea
14:25 Steerprop wins first contract for the new Steerprop T propulsion units with Turkish Med Marine Shipyard
14:04 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping expects expansion of remote survey practice
13:46 Murmansk terminals and berths should be developed to use NSR as alternative for transportation of fish products – expert
13:22 Heylen wins mega deal for logistics site in North Sea Port
13:02 IUMI appoints new President and Executive Committee
12:30 RF Government to consider investment in authorised capital of GTLK
12:17 Finnlines named Eco-class vessel MS Finneco II
12:02 Russia needs 50-70 new reefer ships over decade for delivery of the catch from the fishing area - expert
11:39 Rolls-Royce releases mtu rail engines for sustainable fuels
11:13 Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension for drillship with TotalEnergies
10:54 Ruscon expands own maritime multimodal service in North Africa and Middle East
10:18 CyberLogitec implements automated vessel stowage planning solution 'OPUS Stowage Prime' in Namsung Shipping
09:59 Construction of ships under Phase 2 of investment quotas programme can be based on unified designs developed by private design bureaus
09:46 Voyager Worldwide partners with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore
09:16 MABUX: Downward changes to prevail in Global Bunker market on Sep 22

2022 September 21

18:37 Eni UK applies for carbon storage license for the Hewett depleted field in the UK Southern North Sea
18:07 Allseas wins contact for major gas pipeline in Mexico
17:55 TransContainer to provide container ship for cargo transportation between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad
17:22 Hoglund to deliver Integrated Automation System for Seaspan newbuilds at CIMC SOE shipyard
16:54 Green NortH2 Energy, Meriaura and Wartsila cooperate to build a cargo vessel that runs on green ammonia
16:33 MES-M completes hydrogen fuel cell power pack for Transtainer
16:08 Port of Mariupol to become fully operational by 2023 - DPR
16:02 Business Finland grants EUR 1,596,000 funding for a joint project to develop a “green corridor” between Turku and Stockholm
15:29 Sberbank to additionally provide $1 billion to finance completion of ships being built under Phase 1 of investment quotas programme
14:41 RF Transport Ministry extends validity of seafarers’ documents until the end of 2022
14:13 Amogy and Trafigura to research ammonia cracking technology as a facilitator to global hydrogen supply chains
13:06 AK&M Rating Agency reaffirmed Sakhalin Energy with the highest sustainability reporting rating
13:04 DFDS deploys Wartsila’s SPECS technology onboard Selandia Seaways for enhanced safety and efficiency of its operations
12:43 Yang Ming’s 14th containership ’YM Trillion’ named and delivered
12:24 Universal Transport and Gruber Logistics to create a new European market leader in heavy- and specialized transport
11:58 IUMI reports rising cargo insurance premiums
11:28 Cosco Shipping completes construction of world’s largest gas processing FPSO platform
11:01 Government of Germany acquires 99% stake in Uniper
10:41 MacGregor to supply container lashing systems for twelve Hapag-Lloyd´s 23,500+ TEU series container vessels
09:24 Crude oil futures show slight growth on prospects of demand decrease
09:11 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker market on Sep 21

2022 September 20

18:37 Tufton Oceanic Assets acquire two product tankers for $73.0 mln
18:06 Garmin adds eight marine companies to its OneHelm roster
17:55 Rosmorport to resume construction of fleet maintenance base in Ust-Luga this September
17:43 Port of Rotterdam Authority announces the contract for the construction of a new pipeline strip along the Moezelweg to Swietelsky Rail Benelux B.V.
17:24 RF Ministry of Finance backs setting zero VAT for ship repair companies if their entire profit is spent for development
17:06 China Classification Society announces delivery of newbuilding LNG bunker vessel “XIN AO PU TUO HAO”
16:41 Jörg Stratmann appointed as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Andreas Strecker appointed as CFO
16:23 EFIP-ESPO issue joint statement on low water levels
16:23 USC set to deploy its underloaded facilities for repair of civil ships
16:05 Shanghai Containerized Freight Index down 9.7 percent to 2,312.65 - BusinessKorea
15:14 Marco Polo Marine to build, own and operate commissioning service operation vessel
14:47 Fishery Shipowners Association estimates demand for investments in ship repair facilities at RUB 20 billion
14:45 Maersk Product Tankers names Claus Gronborg new CEO
14:15 WasteFuel announces launch of WasteFuel Methanol Module
14:09 CLdN to acquire Seatruck Ferries from Clipper Group
13:44 CEVA Logistics signs multi-year ocean capacity agreement with HMM
13:30 Russia’s ship repair market to grow to RUB 144 billion by 2035 – expert
12:56 EuroDry announces agreement to sell a 2000-built Panamax bulk carrier
12:29 FESCO launches new service from Yokohama to Uzbekistan for delivery of Japanese AM parts
11:36 Sakhalin Energy and REP Holding sign cooperation agreement
11:34 DP World wins latest judgement in Hong Kong Court over Djibouti concession
11:01 Marine insurance adapting to a world in transition, says IUMI President