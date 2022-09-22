2022 September 22 09:18

Crude oil futures rise after a decline at the previous session

Crude oil prices rose by 0.26%-0.34%

On 22 September 2022, 08:45 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.57 higher at $90.34 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery rose by 0.51% to $83.36 a barrel.

Crude oil futures stabilize after a decline at the previous session balancing between the results of the Federal Reserve System meeting and geopolitical risks. According to PRIME, oil prices fell by about 1% on September 21.