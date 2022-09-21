2022 September 21 17:55

TransContainer to provide container ship for cargo transportation between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad

In August, TransContainer acquired 58.51% of SASCO shares

TransContainer is ready to deploy a container ship for cargo transportation from Saint-Petersburg to the Kaliningrad Region, Felix Lapin, President of Kaliningrad Chambers of Commerce, said in his interview available on the YouTube channel of Baltic Plus radio.

According to Felix Lapin, major transport companies are eager to come to the Kaliningrad Region. “I can name TransContainer. It is the major company to step forward with a presentation and, what’s the main and which is crucial for us, it has rolling stock of its own and a network of terminals across the country. According to the presentation of the North-West Subdivision’s head, besides the standard services – railway cars, platforms, automobiles and containers ‒ the company is ready to offer a container ship to ensure a connection between Saint-Petersburg and the Kaliningrad Region,” he said.

Felix Lapin also told about readiness of North-Western Shipping Company to provide more ships for the line.

In August 2022, PJSC TransContainer obtained 58.51% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) stake. In September, Sergey Shishkarev, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Delo Group, told about the intention of Delo Group to elaborate and approve a program for renewal and expansion of SASCO’s fleet in order to realize the potential of foreign trade and coastal container transportation. According to him, the company’s resources will be focused at creating a multimodal operator with its own full-fledged marine component. In particular, the company's capabilities and experience will allow building effective logistics on the Northern Sea Route. The shipping company's fleet currently numbers 13 ice-class sea vessels.

