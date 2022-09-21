2022 September 21 18:07

Allseas wins contact for major gas pipeline in Mexico

Allseas has been awarded a substantial construction contract by TC Energy for a major offshore pipeline delivering natural gas to southeast Mexico, according to the company's release.

Our state-of-the-art pipelay vessels will install the 36-inch pipeline, which will run approximately 700-kilometres south along the coast from Tuxpan connecting the ports of Coatzacoalcos and Dos Bocas.

The Southeast Gateway pipeline is the first major natural gas infrastructure project to emerge from a new strategic alliance between TC Energy and Mexico’s state utility CFE.

Pipelay is expected to commence end of 2023, with the pipeline in service by the mid-2025.

Southeast Gateway is Allseas second pipeline in Mexico. In 2017, we installed the 685 km-long Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline, which moves natural gas supply from basins in Texas to southern Mexico.