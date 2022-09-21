2022 September 21 16:54

Green NortH2 Energy, Meriaura and Wartsila cooperate to build a cargo vessel that runs on green ammonia

Green NortH2 Energy, Meriaura and Wartsila have signed a Letter of Intent for the building of a cargo vessel that runs on green ammonia, according to Meriaura's release. The vessel, equipped with Wartsila’s modular multifuel main engines, will be ordered and operated by Meriaura, and Green NortH2 Energy is responsible for supplying green ammonia fuel, which is produced with renewable electricity. The delivery of the vessel is targeted for 2024 and it is planned to start operating on green ammonia in 2026.

Green ammonia has a significant role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions of shipping because the energy needs of this industry cannot be met with battery technology. Compared to hydrogen, it can be stored and moved more easily, and its logistical network already exists.

The vessel is designed to trade in heavy project cargo segment together with Meriaura’s existing open deck carriers. Besides ammonia, it can be powered by bio oil or MDO. Meriaura has a long history as a forerunner of renewable energy solutions for short sea shipping activities.



The close cooperation among the leading industry players in the hydrogen economy, mechanical engineering, shipbuilding and maritime commerce supports the viability of Finnish maritime ecosystem and enhances the regional green transition efforts.



The project is a continuation of the ship development cooperation between Green NortH2 Energy’s parent company Elomatic and Meriaura, which was started to renew lake Saimaa’s traffic.



Green NortH2 Energy Oy is a green energy project development company established in 2021, which enables the operation of green hydrogen and ammonia plants. The largest business owners of the company are the consulting and engineering company Elomatic Oy and Flexens Oy Ab. In the near future, the company will build a green hydrogen and ammonia production plant in Naantali.



Meriaura Oy specializes in the transport of industrial raw materials, products and project cargo in Northern Europe. At present the company operates a fleet of 16 vessels. Meriaura is a pioneer in environmentally friendly shipping, and it is the first shipping company using biofuels at sea. The waste-based biofuel is produced in the company’s own biofuel plant in Uusikaupunki. Meriaura Group employs approximately 200 persons.