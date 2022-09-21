2022 September 21 16:02

Business Finland grants EUR 1,596,000 funding for a joint project to develop a “green corridor” between Turku and Stockholm

Business Finland has granted EUR 1,596,000 funding for a joint project between Rauma Marine Constructions, Viking Line, Åbo Akademi University and Kempower, according to Rauma's release. The Decatrip project aims to develop a carbon-neutral “green corridor” between Turku and Stockholm through which cargo and passengers can travel.

“The solutions developed in the project will enable fully carbon-neutral freight and passenger travel between Turku and Stockholm, but the project will also be scalable for other routes. This is important since all EU countries, Finland included, have signed on to build green maritime transport corridors,” says Mika Laurilehto, interim CEO, RMC.

The Business Finland funding is directed to RMC, Åbo Akademi University and Kempower. In addition, Åland-based Viking Line has received backing from the Government of Åland since Business Finland cannot grant funding to a company from Åland.

Initially, the project will aim to turn a sea route operated by Viking Line carbon neutral. Within the project, RMC is developing energy-efficient solutions for operating the ships, and together with Kempower, for charging electric vehicles on board the ships. Åbo Akademi University, which acts as a research partner in the project, will be evaluating the societal benefits of the green corridor. PBI Research Institute will coordinate the project. Fuel for the zero-carbon transport is planned to be manufactured locally in Southwest Finland.

Dr. Magnus Gustafsson, Research Director in Industrial Management at Åbo Akademi University, estimates that the decarbonisation of the Viking Line route between Turku and Stockholm can be achieved within five years.



