2022 September 21 14:41

RF Transport Ministry extends validity of seafarers’ documents until the end of 2022

The letter is available on the website of IAA PortNews

According to RF Transport Ministry’s letter dated 20 September 2022 (No АП-Д5-25/21277), validity of seafarers’ documents that have expired or expire is extended until the end of 2022. Thus, extraordinary measures adopted earlier and mentioned in RF Transport Ministry’s letter dated 7 June 2022, are extended.

The decision is made in respect of restrictions that can be introduced worldwide due to expansion of the coronavirus infection. It is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of the international shipping.

Crewmembers being on a voyage and not able to extend the validity of certificates through the established procedure will have their documents automatically extended for a three-month period.