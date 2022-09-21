2022 September 21 14:13

Amogy and Trafigura to research ammonia cracking technology as a facilitator to global hydrogen supply chains

Amogy Inc., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, and Trafigura, one of the largest physical commodity trading groups in the world, announced an agreement to study the use of ammonia as a carrier to transport clean hydrogen from point of production to point of consumption, according to the company's release. The findings of this joint research on ammonia cracking will help support industry-wide efforts to decarbonize transport and heavy industrial processes and lower carbon emissions to meet global climate goals.

Trafigura deploys infrastructure, logistics and financing to connect global producers and consumers of oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals and power and renewables through efficient and sustainable supply chains. The company is looking at future low-carbon sources of energy including technologies that can enable the high-volume transportation of zero emission fuels. Ammonia is viewed as a promising hydrogen carrier due to its high volumetric hydrogen density, enabling economic, long-distance transport of hydrogen.

Amogy’s ammonia-to-power platform features the company’s proprietary cracking technology that converts ammonia back into hydrogen. Following successful demonstrations, Amogy is now scaling up its technology for use in larger applications and pursuing strategic partnerships to support global decarbonization efforts.

Amogy and Trafigura will initiate a joint research effort tasked with identifying and assessing scenarios in which ammonia cracking technology can be deployed to support the growing hydrogen market, starting with Europe which is targeting 20 million tonnes of hydrogen consumption by 2030. Using economic models and energy demand forecasts, the two companies will determine the viability and cost effectiveness of industrial scale ammonia crackers.



Amogy offers ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions to decarbonize transportation for a sustainable future. Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. The company has been invested in by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and DCVC. To date, Amogy’s scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system has been demonstrated with success in a drone and heavy-duty tractor.



Founded in 1993, Trafigura is one of the largest physical commodities trading groups in the world. Trafigura also owns and operates a number of industrial assets including multi-metals producer Nyrstar and fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy; and joint ventures Impala Terminals, a port and logistics provider, and Nala Renewables, a power and renewable energy investment and development platform. Trafigura is owned by its employees and employs over 13,000 people working in 48 countries.