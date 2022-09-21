2022 September 21 16:33

MES-M completes hydrogen fuel cell power pack for Transtainer

Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd. (MES-M) announced the successful completion and power generation verification of a hydrogen fuel cell power pack (FCPP), developed as a critical power system for the Rubber-Tired-Gantry crane, according to the company's release.

MES-M is performing this development project under a grant from the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). Fuel Cell integration and performance tests were carried out with Mitsui E&S Power Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of MES-M. The FCPP will be installed on a Transtainer crane in MES-M Oita Works for further testing and optimization.

This is the first application of the integration with Toyota Motor Corporation's fuel cell and large high-pressure hydrogen fuel tanks in a non-automotive application worldwide. Development of the zero-emission Transtainer (H2-ZE Transtainer crane) shall be realized in 2023. Furthermore, the adaptation of FCPP to other applications is also under consideration.

Finally, MES-M will contribute to the advancement of decarbonization of the marine sector, including ships and port equipment, by offering environmentally friendly products.