2022 September 21 12:43

Yang Ming’s 14th containership ’YM Trillion’ named and delivered

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) has added one new 11,000 TEU container vessel, ‘YM Trillion’, according to the company's release. The vessel is chartered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and built by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. YM Trillion was named and delivered to Yang Ming at a ceremony held at Imabari Marugame Shipyard today (21st).

To further strengthen Yang Ming’s mid- to long-term operational efficiency, the company ordered a total of fourteen 11,000 TEU newbuildings through long-term charter agreements with ship owners. With the delivery of YM Trillion, all fourteen 11,000 TEU ships have joined Yang Ming’s fleet. These newbuildings will lower the average age of Yang Ming’s global fleet and enhance vessel deployment. With environmental features, these eco-friendly ships will accelerate fleet optimization, reduce unit cost and offer greater transportation service.

This series of vessels has a nominal capacity of 11,860 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 plugs for reefer containers. With a length of 333.9 meters, a width of 48.4 meters, a draft of 16 meters, these vessels are designed to cruise at a speed up to 23 knots. The containerships incorporate various environmental features including scrubbers, Water Ballast Treatment Plant and Alternative Marine Power system.

This type of vessels adopts the twin-island design to increase loading capacity and navigational visibility to ensure more efficiency and safety. The ship hull form optimization will further increase energy saving and reduce overall emissions. In addition, the ships are designed with shorter length and beam, which makes them easier to maneuver during berthing or departure. The optimal dimensions can enable these ships to call at major ports worldwide and pass through the new Panama Canal with no restriction, and facilitate greater flexibility in vessel deployment.

YM Trillion has been deployed on Yang Ming’s Trans-Pacific service PN3. The port rotation of PN3 is Hong Kong - Yantian - Shanghai - Pusan - Vancouver - Tacoma - Pusan - Kaohsiung – Hong Kong.



