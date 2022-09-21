2022 September 21 12:24

Universal Transport and Gruber Logistics to create a new European market leader in heavy- and specialized transport

Two successful European logistics companies are joining forces: the integration of Universal Transport into Gruber Logistics will create a new European market leader in heavy- and specialized transport. The aim is to become a leading player in the overall logistics market in Europe in the coming years, according to HHLA's release.

The traditional company Gruber Logistics from South Tyrol (Italy) and the long-standing successful Universal Transport from North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany) have decided on a joint path for the future. After final examination and approval by the antitrust authorities in Germany, the official closing of the partnership took place yesterday, September 19. The incorporation of the two successful companies by way of an integration of Universal Transport into Gruber Logistics is the next step on a major path of internationalization and growth. The existing management teams of both companies will be brought together and will work in the future as a four-man management board to drive Gruber Logistics forward on its way to becoming one of Europe’s leading logistics players.

With around 2,200 employees and total sales of around 650 million euros of transport and logistics activities, Gruber Logistics will take over the position of the European market leader in the field of heavy- and specialized transport after the integration.

In recent years, Gruber Logistics has recorded an annual increase in sales of around 30 percent and has therefore significantly outperformed the European market as a whole. This path is now set to accelerate even further in the coming years.

Founded in 1936, Gruber Logistics is today a group managed by the third generation of the Gruber family. With a large number of branches in Europe and Asia, it can offer its customers 360° services in the fields of full loads, part loads, special transports, air and sea transports, logistics, and industrial relocations, covering a wide variety of sectors, from the steel industry to the automotive industry, from the chemical industry to the food and paper industry.



Universal Transport is an internationally operating transport company headquartered in Paderborn, Germany. With 750 employees and a fleet of 350 vehicles in the field of heavy-duty logistics, it is one of the leading companies in the industry. The company has 28 branches in Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Egypt and Malaysia.