2022 September 21 11:28

Cosco Shipping completes construction of world’s largest gas processing FPSO platform

The completion ceremony of N999 Tortue FPSO, the world’s largest gas processing floating production, storage and offloading platform designed and built by COSCO SHIPPING (Qidong) Offshore, was held on September 9, according to the company's release.

It is BP’s first FPSO project in China. With an LOA of 270 meters, molded beam of 54 meters and molded depth of 31.5 meters, the vessel has a deck area equivalent to two soccer fields, a height comparable to a 10-story building, a design working life of 30 years, a maximum displacement tonnage of about 320,000 tons and a storage capacity of no less than 1.44 million barrels of oil. About 22 meters long, 41 meters wide and 32 meters high, the living area can accommodate 140 people and provide a comfortable working and living environment for employees of different genders and nationalities.

N999 Tortue FPSO is also the world’s largest gas processing platform under construction. The topside facilities adopt international cutting-edge processing technology, consisting of five pipeline supports and eight oil and gas processing and production modules, with a processing flow of fluid reception, gas-liquid separation, and condensation removal and stabilization. Upon being put into service, the platform will be able to process 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

BP has invested in this world’s largest offshore floating gas processing platform with Technip Energies as the main contractor and construction by COSCO SHIPPING (Qidong) Offshore, a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry. It is expected that after delivery, the vessel will head to the west African coast as an important part of the development of a world-class LNG hub that plays a key role in international green energy source extraction.