2022 September 21 09:24

Crude oil futures show slight growth on prospects of demand decrease

Crude oil prices rose by 0.26%-0.34%

On 21 September 2022, 08:37 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.34 higher at $90.93 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery rose by 0.26% to $84.16 a barrel.

Crude oil futures are showing a slight growth this morning amid possible decrease of the demand. According to PRIME, investors are still concerned about EU embargo on Russian oil expected from the end of the year.