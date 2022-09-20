2022 September 20 16:41

Jörg Stratmann appointed as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Andreas Strecker appointed as CFO

Dr Jörg Stratmann has been appointed as CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, a Rolls-Royce business unit. He will join Rolls-Royce on 15 November 2022 reporting to CEO Warren East as part of the wider Executive Team. Separately, Dr Andreas Strecker will join Power Systems as Chief Financial Officer from 1 December 2022, according to the company's release.

Jörg Stratmann, who holds a doctorate in industrial engineering, was most recently CEO and chairman of the executive board of the automotive supplier Mahle GmbH. Previously, he held various international positions for Siemens AG and leading positions at Mahle.



Tufan Erginbilgic, who will take over as Rolls-Royce CEO from 1 January 2023, was closely involved in the recruitment process.

Separately, the Supervisory Board of Rolls-Royce Power Systems has also appointed Dr Andreas Strecker as Chief Financial Officer. He will join the Management Board of Rolls-Royce Power Systems on 1 December 2022 and will report to Rolls-Royce plc Chief Financial Officer Panos Kakoullis within the Rolls-Royce Group.

Andreas Strecker has extensive experience in the financial management of international corporations, primarily in the automotive and industrial sectors. Most recently, he was President, Europe & Asia, at Accuride Wheels, a supplier to the global commercial vehicle industry, with responsibility for plants in Asia and Europe. Prior to that he was CFO of Cologne-based engine maker Deutz AG, and CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., where he turned the company into the leading manufacturer of electric buses.



Dr Jörg Stratmann and Dr Andreas Strecker will join the Rolls-Royce Power Systems Management Board which includes Dr Thelse Godewerth, as Labour Director and Chief People Officer, and Dr Otto Preiss, as Chief Operating Officer.