2022 September 20 18:06

Garmin adds eight marine companies to its OneHelm roster

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., one of the world’s most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturers, today announced that several leading marine brands have been incorporated into OneHelm™, Garmin’s third-party integration platform. OneHelm simplifies the process of controlling onboard systems through a Garmin multifunction display (MFD), making the boating experience more automated and intuitive at the helm, while also eliminating the need for multiple control displays and devices, according to the company's release.



The following companies are the latest to have been integrated into OneHelm:

Hefring Marine: Hefring’s intelligent maritime assistance system (IMAS) helps improve safety and optimize fuel efficiency during boating and vessel operations with real-time speed and heading guidance, vessel monitoring, trip logs and analysis, operator/vessel profiles, and more.

Honda: The Honda Marine Interface (HMI) displays custom Honda engine data for either one or two engines, including RPM, trim, fuel flow, engine hours, voltage, temperature as well as instantaneous fuel economy to maximize efficiency.

Lingren-Pitman: Captains and crews can retrieve and deploy their dredges and teasers with one touch thanks to the Lingren-Pitman DTX ReelSystem. This first-of-its kind system can control up to four discrete reels with eight programmable profiles per reel.

OSCAR/SEA.AI: Combining optical and thermal sensors with artificial intelligence, OSCAR products detect and identify objects on the water – large and small, day and night – offering intelligent alarming for collision avoidance and perimeter surveillance.

Smartgyro: The SmartgyroSG Series of sophisticated gyro stabilizers offers roll deduction performance. With this integration, captains and crews can benefit from an enhanced system display, control and monitoring of their SG gyroscopic units on the compatible Garmin MFD.

Schenker: Schenker marine watermakers are based on an Energy Recovery System that offers very low power consumption, automatic operations, and low noise and vibrations. An unlimited quantity of fresh water can be produced, increasing both time and distance between harbors.

Veethree Group: VeeConnect is an easy-to-install and configure 12-channel digital switching solution that modernizes old switches to integrate onboard electronics at the touch of a compatible Garmin MFD.

Webasto Group: BlueCool Connect from Webasto allows mariners to check onboard temperatures and settings, modify system parameters or collect a status report from the individual cabins. Temperature settings can also be pre-programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

OneHelm is currently available for the GPSMAP® 7×3/9×3/12×3 and GPSMAP 8400/8600 series chartplotters as well as the GPSMAP 8700 Black Box.

