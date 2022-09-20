2022 September 20 17:06

China Classification Society announces delivery of newbuilding LNG bunker vessel “XIN AO PU TUO HAO”

On the 16th of September 2022, the LNG bunker vessel “XIN AO PU TUO HAO” was successfully delivered in Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore Base, according to China Classification Society's release. This vessel was built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd., contracted by ENN Energy Holding Ltd. and operated by Tianjin Southwest Maritime Limited. It is the first domestic newbuilding LNG bunker vessel classified into CCS meeting the “Rules for Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Vessel” and given by “LNG Bunkering Ship” class notation.



This is an LNG Bunkering Ship providing service in unrestricted area and built with a single propeller, dual-fuel main engine driven and PTO generator with semi-pressurized / full refrigerated cargo tank. The ship has an overall Length of about 119.3 meters, a moulded width of 19.8 meters and a moulded depth of 11 meters. The designed draft is 5.9 meters and the scantling draft is 6.5 meters. There are two cargo hold spaces, each fitted with an independent Type C cargo tank which is designed for a minimum design temperature of -164 ° C and a maximum design vapour pressure of 3.75 bar. Meanwhile, two independent vacuum insulated deck tanks with a minimum design temperature of -196 ° C and a design vapour pressure of 9.0 bar are equipped above the main deck. The total capacity of the cargo tanks including the deck tanks is reached to 8,500 cubic meters.



Perfect match of Sub-Cooling system and Dual-fuel propulsion system provide an effective control of boil-off rate. The vessel can also cope with all kinds of unexpected conditions with GCU and the strong cargo handling system. It is equipped with a Flap-type rudder, Controllable pitch propeller, retractable azimuth/side thruster and stern thruster which makes the ship has excellent maneuverability performance.

The vessel can provide a safe ship to ship mooring in wind of Beaufort scale 7 and below according to security risk analysis assessment， reaching the advanced international level. The vessel equipped with 14 mooring lines can provide a strong mooring ability in bunkering operation at port or anchorage area.

Two independent deck tanks can be filled with liquid nitrogen, which provides drying, inerting and pre-cooling services to any newbuilding LNGCs and ships using natural gas fuels. Four bunkering stations located in midship and forward ship can provide a variety of safe and fast bunkering service to high/low pressure fuel tanks of all types.







