USC set to deploy its underloaded facilities for repair of civil ships

Over 70% of ship repair facilities intended for defence orders are not in use this year

United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC (USC) plans diversification of its companies’ ship repair facilities and deployment of its underloaded facilities for repair of civil ships, Georgy Neiman, Director of USC Department for Detailed Design and Pre-Production, said at the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference organized by PortNews Media Group and held on the zero day of Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo.

“Our companies were mainly focused on implementation of the state defense orders but some companies used to work with regional ship owners. 30% of ship repair facilities are loaded in 2022, so there is spare ship repair capacity. Lost ship repair opportunities at foreign shipyards have stimulated USC strivings towards diversification of its production and deployment of its underloaded facilities in the interests of the civil segment,” he said.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

