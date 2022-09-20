2022 September 20 13:44

CEVA Logistics signs multi-year ocean capacity agreement with HMM

CEVA Logistics is connecting more shippers with ocean capacity through a newly signed agreement with South Korean ocean carrier Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), the 8th largest global provider of container shipping by 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to the company's release.



The multi-year deal, which lasts into 2025, builds on the two companies existing relationship and brings CEVA’s strategic ocean partner network to 14 global and regional carriers. While HMM was already an existing ocean carrier for CEVA, the new agreement expands that relationship with both companies agreeing to increase the level of collaboration.



As an independent Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), CEVA manages Full-Container Load (FCL) and Less-than-Container Load (LCL) shipments to and from 237 countries around the world. The company offers more than 60,000 port pairs and 600,000 door-to-door combinations. In 2021, CEVA managed approximately 1.4 million TEUs of FCL and LCL ocean cargo.



CEVA Logistics, one of the world leaders in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in both Contract Logistics and Freight Management in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,300 facilities. With pro forma 2021 revenue of US$17 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.