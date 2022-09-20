2022 September 20 13:30

Russia’s ship repair market to grow to RUB 144 billion by 2035 – expert

The potential of Far East market for repair of fishing ships estimated at RUB 13-15 billion

Russia’s ship repair market will grow to RUB 144 billion by 2035 versus RUB 8.8 billion in 2020, Nikolai Shablikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nordic Engineering JSC, said when speaking at the Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference organized by PortNews Media Group.

“We forecast the following results: between 2020 and 2035, ship repair market is to grow from RUB 8.8 billion to RUB 144 billion,” said the expert.

According to him, various approaches to estimation of this segment potential are being applied. “Some colleagues in the Murmansk Region say the market of civil ships repair does not exceed RUB 500 million in Murmansk while the Association members representing the Far East estimate the potential of the market for repair of fishing ships alone at RUB 13-15 billion,” said the speaker.

Nikolai Shablikov emphasized that “it is necessary to define specific goals specifying the government’s understanding of the ship repair concept and its aim, which companies it wants to support and how”. The current Strategy for the Development of Shipbuilding Industry until 2035 foresees three activities related to ship repair. The document provides for activities on development and creation of ship repair clusters in the Far East and in the North-West of Russia (in the Arkhangelsk and Murmansk regions and in Saint-Petersburg).

Besides, a unified repair and maintenance database is to be established by the end of 2024. “The Ministry of Industry and Trade is looking into creation of a unified register of ship owners and list of spare parts that can be required for repair works supervised by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping,” explained Nikolai Shablikov.

Apart from that, the document foresees submission of proposals in inclusion of certain items (spare parts, materials and components required for ship repair) into the Eurasian Economic Union's Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity (EAEU CN of FEA).

“The document (The Strategy for the Development of Shipbuilding Industry until 2035 – Ed.) is focused on shipbuilding. There is little about ship repair in it. Therefore, many developments should be included in this strategic document so that the development institutions could support them and so that the government could develop state regulations and support measures allowing for those activities to proceed,” Nikolai Shablikov believes.