2022 September 20 12:56

EuroDry announces agreement to sell a 2000-built Panamax bulk carrier

EuroDry Ltd., an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, has signed an agreement to sell M/V Pantelis, a 74,020 dwt drybulk vessel, built in 2000, for approximately $9.7 million, according to the company's release.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owners, an unaffiliated third party, by mid-October 2022.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements. After the delivery of M/V Pantelis to its buyers, the company will have a fleet of 10 vessels, including 5 Panamax, 1 Supramax, 2 Ultramax and 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers, with a total cargo capacity of 728,975 dwt.