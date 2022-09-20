2022 September 20 12:29

FESCO launches new service from Yokohama to Uzbekistan for delivery of Japanese AM parts

The service lets develop alternative routes via Chinese ports

To expand its network of own routes, FESCO Transportation Group launches a new container service, FESCO Trans China Railway, from Japan to Uzbekistan via Chana and Kazakhstan. According to FESCO, the service includes a sea leg between the Japanese port of Yokohama and the Chinese port of Lianyungang (Jiangsu province). Then containers are transported by Trans China Railway linking Chiana and Kazakhstan. At the Khorgos - Altinkol border crossing containers are reloaded onto the 1520 mm gauge track rolling stock and then delivered to the point of destination, Chukursai station in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Shipment frequency is twice a month. The key cargo of the new service will be car components from Japan.

The first batch numbering 18 40-foot containers shipped from the port of Yokohamais currently located at the Kazakh-Chinese logistic terminal in Lianyungang. Shipment of the containers by the railway is scheduled for 30 September 202.

The Group’s new intermodal service will let it develop alternative routes for transportation of containers via Chinese ports and to expend its presence in the Middle Asia which is among the main strategic directions of FESCO, says the statement.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

