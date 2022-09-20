2022 September 20 11:36

Sakhalin Energy and REP Holding sign cooperation agreement

Image source: Sakhalin Energy website

Sakhalin Energy and REP Holding have signed an agreement providing for a set of activities in operation, major repairs and upgrade of gas-pumping equipment at the Sakhalin-2 project facilities, says Sakhalin Energy. The document was signed during the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2022.

The Agreement was signed by Andrey Oleinikov, Managing Director of Sakhalin Energy LLC, and Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprom and Chairman of the Board of Directors of REP Holding.

The Agreement will further increase the scope of cooperation between the companies. Three Ladoga gas-pumping units from REP Holding have now been delivered to the Sakhalin-2 OPF Compression facility, which is under construction.