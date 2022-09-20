-
2022 September 20 11:36
Sakhalin Energy and REP Holding sign cooperation agreement
The document provides for a set of activities in operation, major repairs and upgrade of gas-pumping equipment at the Sakhalin-2 project facilities
Sakhalin Energy and REP Holding have signed an agreement providing for a set of activities in operation, major repairs and upgrade of gas-pumping equipment at the Sakhalin-2 project facilities, says Sakhalin Energy. The document was signed during the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2022.
The Agreement was signed by Andrey Oleinikov, Managing Director of Sakhalin Energy LLC, and Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprom and Chairman of the Board of Directors of REP Holding.
The Agreement will further increase the scope of cooperation between the companies. Three Ladoga gas-pumping units from REP Holding have now been delivered to the Sakhalin-2 OPF Compression facility, which is under construction.
2022 September 20
2022 September 19
2022 September 18
2022 September 17
|15:09
|More than 5,000 people visit the Port of Valencia in the first half of the year
|13:16
|Nyrstar becomes first company to recycle alkaline batteries for commodities export in Australia