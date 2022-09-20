  • Home
  • News
  • TotalEnergies Marine Fuels successfully bunkers CMA CGM containership with sustainable marine biofuel in Singapore
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 20 10:07

    TotalEnergies Marine Fuels successfully bunkers CMA CGM containership with sustainable marine biofuel in Singapore

    TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has successfully completed the refuelling of a CMA CGM containership in Singapore with sustainable marine biofuel, according to the company's release.

    On 29th July 2022, the 4,294 TEU CMA CGM MONTOIR container vessel was bunkered via ship-to-ship transfer with TotalEnergies-supplied biofuel. The biofuel is made of VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) blended with 24% second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester).

    This operation follows successful biofuel bunkering trials that TotalEnergies Marine Fuels performed in Singapore with a COSCO Shipping Lines containership, a vehicle carrier operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and a bulk carrier chartered by NYK Line this year.

    TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. A long-term partner to the global shipping industry, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels serves more than 200 shipping customers across over 120 ports in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Its headquarters is located in Singapore, with two satellite offices in Paris and Geneva.

    TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

Другие новости по темам: TotalEnergies, bunkering, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 20

11:01 Marine insurance adapting to a world in transition, says IUMI President
10:38 Port of Singapore throughput in 8M’2022 fell by 3.3% to 388.66 million tonnes
10:13 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 8M’2022 fell by 6% YoY
10:07 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels successfully bunkers CMA CGM containership with sustainable marine biofuel in Singapore
09:50 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 8M’2022 fell by 4.4% to 11.29 million TEU
09:35 Sanmar Shipyards and IGUS join forces to build the simplest and most compact shore electric bunkering system
09:28 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 8M'2022 increased by 24% YoY
09:15 Crude oil futures are almost flat following the recent growth
08:56 MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in global bunker market on Sep 20

2022 September 19

18:37 DBJ and ClassNK establishes “Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance”
18:20 Implications of visa restrictions imposed on Russian seafarers to be tangible in six to twelve months — SUR
18:07 Helix Energy Solutions announces two-year contract extension with Petrobras for Siem Helix 2
17:42 Princess Cruises unveils bespoke next generation ship
17:22 South-Korean built 41-knot Incat Crowther ferry delivered
16:57 Port of Valencia volumes drop in August 2022
16:18 Rhine water depths in Germany approach normal level - Reuters
16:06 Key phase of works on construction of ice protection facilities completed at Arctic LNG 2 project’s Utrenny terminal
15:24 Crowley and Eastern Pacific Shipping partner with long-term charters for four LNG-fueled containership newbuilds
15:01 Crane vessel "Azerbaijan" successfully accomplished participation in "Absheron" project
14:13 Sanmar Shipyards makes five deliveries in a week
13:44 Seraya forms the world's first pure play offshore wind farm vessel operator
13:39 Rostec representative to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
12:53 Var Energi ASA provides an update on the progress for the Balder X development
12:43 Port of Riga increased its grain products’ storage and handling capacity by 300 thousand tons to 7.5 million tons per year
12:20 Venezuelan terminal engulfed by fireball after tanker hose breaks - TradeWinds
12:00 Typhoon causes newbuild FPSO in China to drift away from shipyard
11:47 Cargo ship with containers capsized at Iskenderun port - FleetMon
11:37 Suez Canal to increase toll rates
11:00 Local storage aims to relieve the load on the Port of Gothenburg and cut emissions
10:41 PPA reiterates ban on single-use plastics in all controlled ports, facilities, offices
09:58 TotalEnergies launches the Fenix offshore gas project
09:19 Crude oil futures rise on easing of coronavirus restrictions in China
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Sep 19

2022 September 18

15:03 Hiab receives EUR 7.5 million order for super heavy Hiab rail loader cranes
13:16 Georgia Ports statement on rail agreement
11:34 Jack-up installation vessel Voltaire hit by typhoon Muifa
10:08 ContiOcean awarded contract of methanol fuel supply system

2022 September 17

15:09 More than 5,000 people visit the Port of Valencia in the first half of the year
13:16 Nyrstar becomes first company to recycle alkaline batteries for commodities export in Australia
11:52 DBJ and ClassNK establishes "Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance"
10:17 Adani Ports to enhance Haldia dock’s capacity In Bengal

2022 September 16

18:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:37 MOL and Ferry Sunflower launch trial use of 'Berthing Aid System' for ships
18:22 The Council of Federation discussed Phase 2 of investment quotas programme
18:17 Provaris signs MOU with Total Eren to develop transport green hydrogen projects in Asia and Europe
18:07 Incat Crowther was selected to design the 72mln passenger ferry Korea Pride
17:43 TECO 2030 launches new product concept TECO 2030 Power Barge
17:33 Nefteflot launches two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62
17:13 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 15% in August 2022
16:41 Korean Shipbuilders participate in Qatar LNG project - BusinessKorea
16:26 Stable ice formation on the NSR is expected 10-14 days earlier than the multi-year average
15:55 Port of Hamburg announces the first test delivery of hydrogen derivative ammonia from the UAE
15:22 Russia is ready to hand over 300 thousand tonnes of fertilizers piled up in EU ports to the developing countries for free – Putin
15:04 38 people rescued from English Channel after incident involving small boats - Associated Newspapers Limited
14:34 CMA CGM to enhance its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America
14:13 Concordia Maritime sells three P-MAX vessels
14:06 Capacity of LNG complex near CS Portovaya in the Leningrad Region can be increased to 2 million tonnes
13:34 India is interested in development of cargo transportation by North-South ITC
13:13 Global Ports Holding announces a port development project for Las Palmas Cruise Ports
12:42 Green North Energy has made a reservation for a site for its green hydrogen project in Naantali