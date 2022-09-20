2022 September 20 10:07

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels successfully bunkers CMA CGM containership with sustainable marine biofuel in Singapore

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has successfully completed the refuelling of a CMA CGM containership in Singapore with sustainable marine biofuel, according to the company's release.

On 29th July 2022, the 4,294 TEU CMA CGM MONTOIR container vessel was bunkered via ship-to-ship transfer with TotalEnergies-supplied biofuel. The biofuel is made of VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) blended with 24% second-generation, waste-based and ISCC-certified UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester).



This operation follows successful biofuel bunkering trials that TotalEnergies Marine Fuels performed in Singapore with a COSCO Shipping Lines containership, a vehicle carrier operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and a bulk carrier chartered by NYK Line this year.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is TotalEnergies’ dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities. A long-term partner to the global shipping industry, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels serves more than 200 shipping customers across over 120 ports in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Its headquarters is located in Singapore, with two satellite offices in Paris and Geneva.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.