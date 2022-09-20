  • Home
    Port of Singapore bunker sales in 8M’2022 fell by 6% YoY

    LSFO 380 made the bulk of sales 

    In January-August 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia,  fell by 6%, year-on-year, to 33.4 million tonnes.

    According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 8.5% to 15.3 million tonnes, MFO 380 sales rose by 2.5% to 8.2 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 7.4% to 3.77 million tonnes, LSMGO rose by 0.7% to 2.46 million tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 2 times to 704 thousand tonnes, MGO fell 3.3 times to 79.7 thousand tonnes.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 50 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year), including 0.05 million tonnes of LNG.

