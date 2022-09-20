Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 8M’2022 fell by 4.4% to 11.29 million TEU

2022 September 20 09:50

In January-August 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 11.29 million TEUs (-4.4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 8.8 million TEUs (-8.8%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 2.4 million TEUs (+16%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.