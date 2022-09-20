  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in global bunker market on Sep 20
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 20 08:56

    MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in global bunker market on Sep 20


    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turn into upward deviation on September 19:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 521.01 (+8.68)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 782.95 (+3.07)
    MGO - USD/MT – 1 102.13 (+12.15)

    380 HSFO fuel grade, according to MDI (comparison MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark)), were undervalued on September 19 in all selected ports. The underestimation premium was registered as: Rotterdam – minus $102 (minus $113 the day before), Singapore – minus $149 (minus $152 the day before), Fujairah – minus $146 (minus $153 the day before), in Houston – by minus $42 (minus $59 the day before). MDI increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where the undercharge level declined by 17 points.

    In the VLSFO fuel grade segment, all four selected ports, according to the MDI index, were in the overcharge zone: Rotterdam – plus $13 (plus $7 the day before), Singapore – plus $36 (plus $41 the day before), Fujairah – plus $44 (plus $41 the day before) and Houston plus $26 (plus $20 the day before). As per MDI, upward trend registered in the VLSFO segment: the overcharge premium increased most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam and Houston – the overcharge level in both ports increased by 6 points.

    MGO LS was undercharged in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam – by minus $26 (minus $6 the day before), in Singapore – by minus $104 (minus $77 the day before). This fuel grade remained overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $212 (plus $237 the day before) and in Houston – by plus $48 (plus $24 the day before). MDI index in MGO LS segment declined for all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the undercharged level increased by 27 points.

    We expect Global bunker prices may continue upward changes on September 20: the price for 380 HSFO may increase by 1-3 USD/MT, VLSFO – by plus 3-5 USD/MT, MGO LS – may rise by 10-15 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 20

11:01 Marine insurance adapting to a world in transition, says IUMI President
10:38 Port of Singapore throughput in 8M’2022 fell by 3.3% to 388.66 million tonnes
10:13 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 8M’2022 fell by 6% YoY
10:07 TotalEnergies Marine Fuels successfully bunkers CMA CGM containership with sustainable marine biofuel in Singapore
09:50 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 8M’2022 fell by 4.4% to 11.29 million TEU
09:35 Sanmar Shipyards and IGUS join forces to build the simplest and most compact shore electric bunkering system
09:28 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 8M'2022 increased by 24% YoY
09:15 Crude oil futures are almost flat following the recent growth
08:56 MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in global bunker market on Sep 20

2022 September 19

18:37 DBJ and ClassNK establishes “Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance”
18:20 Implications of visa restrictions imposed on Russian seafarers to be tangible in six to twelve months — SUR
18:07 Helix Energy Solutions announces two-year contract extension with Petrobras for Siem Helix 2
17:42 Princess Cruises unveils bespoke next generation ship
17:22 South-Korean built 41-knot Incat Crowther ferry delivered
16:57 Port of Valencia volumes drop in August 2022
16:18 Rhine water depths in Germany approach normal level - Reuters
16:06 Key phase of works on construction of ice protection facilities completed at Arctic LNG 2 project’s Utrenny terminal
15:24 Crowley and Eastern Pacific Shipping partner with long-term charters for four LNG-fueled containership newbuilds
15:01 Crane vessel "Azerbaijan" successfully accomplished participation in "Absheron" project
14:13 Sanmar Shipyards makes five deliveries in a week
13:44 Seraya forms the world's first pure play offshore wind farm vessel operator
13:39 Rostec representative to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
12:53 Var Energi ASA provides an update on the progress for the Balder X development
12:43 Port of Riga increased its grain products’ storage and handling capacity by 300 thousand tons to 7.5 million tons per year
12:20 Venezuelan terminal engulfed by fireball after tanker hose breaks - TradeWinds
12:00 Typhoon causes newbuild FPSO in China to drift away from shipyard
11:47 Cargo ship with containers capsized at Iskenderun port - FleetMon
11:37 Suez Canal to increase toll rates
11:00 Local storage aims to relieve the load on the Port of Gothenburg and cut emissions
10:41 PPA reiterates ban on single-use plastics in all controlled ports, facilities, offices
09:58 TotalEnergies launches the Fenix offshore gas project
09:19 Crude oil futures rise on easing of coronavirus restrictions in China
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Sep 19

2022 September 18

15:03 Hiab receives EUR 7.5 million order for super heavy Hiab rail loader cranes
13:16 Georgia Ports statement on rail agreement
11:34 Jack-up installation vessel Voltaire hit by typhoon Muifa
10:08 ContiOcean awarded contract of methanol fuel supply system

2022 September 17

15:09 More than 5,000 people visit the Port of Valencia in the first half of the year
13:16 Nyrstar becomes first company to recycle alkaline batteries for commodities export in Australia
11:52 DBJ and ClassNK establishes "Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance"
10:17 Adani Ports to enhance Haldia dock’s capacity In Bengal

2022 September 16

18:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:37 MOL and Ferry Sunflower launch trial use of 'Berthing Aid System' for ships
18:22 The Council of Federation discussed Phase 2 of investment quotas programme
18:17 Provaris signs MOU with Total Eren to develop transport green hydrogen projects in Asia and Europe
18:07 Incat Crowther was selected to design the 72mln passenger ferry Korea Pride
17:43 TECO 2030 launches new product concept TECO 2030 Power Barge
17:33 Nefteflot launches two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62
17:13 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 15% in August 2022
16:41 Korean Shipbuilders participate in Qatar LNG project - BusinessKorea
16:26 Stable ice formation on the NSR is expected 10-14 days earlier than the multi-year average
15:55 Port of Hamburg announces the first test delivery of hydrogen derivative ammonia from the UAE
15:22 Russia is ready to hand over 300 thousand tonnes of fertilizers piled up in EU ports to the developing countries for free – Putin
15:04 38 people rescued from English Channel after incident involving small boats - Associated Newspapers Limited
14:34 CMA CGM to enhance its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America
14:13 Concordia Maritime sells three P-MAX vessels
14:06 Capacity of LNG complex near CS Portovaya in the Leningrad Region can be increased to 2 million tonnes
13:34 India is interested in development of cargo transportation by North-South ITC
13:13 Global Ports Holding announces a port development project for Las Palmas Cruise Ports
12:42 Green North Energy has made a reservation for a site for its green hydrogen project in Naantali