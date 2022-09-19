2022 September 19 18:07

Helix Energy Solutions announces two-year contract extension with Petrobras for Siem Helix 2

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has entered into a two-year extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”) for the Siem Helix 2 well intervention vessel offshore Brazil. The negotiated extension is scheduled to conclude in December 2024 and directly follows Helix’s current contracts with Petrobras, according to the company's release.



The Siem Helix 2 is a purpose-built, advanced well intervention vessel capable of performing a wide range of subsea services including production enhancement, well decommissioning, subsea installation, offshore crane and Remotely Operated Vehicle operations, offshore construction and emergency response. The vessel is currently performing riser-based well intervention activities in the Santos and Campos Basins and to date has completed more than 60 well interventions for Petrobras.



Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.