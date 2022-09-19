  • Home
  • News
  • Princess Cruises unveils bespoke next generation ship
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 19 17:42

    Princess Cruises unveils bespoke next generation ship

    Princess Cruises revealed new and bespoke ship platform that is the brand’s largest ship ever that will accommodate over 4,000 guests, according to the company's release.

    Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and scheduled to debut in early 2024, the 175,500-ton vessel is the largest Princess ship ever constructed and featuring a next-level, brand-iconic Piazza and The Dome, a cutting-edge entertainment space. Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion.

    The cruise line announced that Sun Princess will sail an inaugural spring/summer season of Mediterranean cruises followed by Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades, Florida in the fall of 2024.
     
    Sun Princess is part of Carnival Corporation’s green cruising focus and is one of 11 new ships in the corporate fleet powered by LNG fuel technology.

    The inaugural season for Sun Princess begins in early 2024 with Mediterranean itineraries. The ship’s first three voyages will go on sale at 3pm eastern on Friday, September 16.

    This is the third ship to be honored with the Sun Princess name, adding to the legacy of the first ship sailing from 1974 to 1988 and the second ship sailing from 1995 to 2020.

    A second, next-generation Sphere class ship is also on order, slated to be delivered by Fincantieri in spring 2025.

Другие новости по темам: cruises, Fincantieri, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 19

18:37 DBJ and ClassNK establishes “Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance”
18:20 Implications of visa restrictions imposed on Russian seafarers to be tangible in six to twelve months — SUR
18:07 Helix Energy Solutions announces two-year contract extension with Petrobras for Siem Helix 2
17:42 Princess Cruises unveils bespoke next generation ship
17:22 South-Korean built 41-knot Incat Crowther ferry delivered
16:57 Port of Valencia volumes drop in August 2022
16:18 Rhine water depths in Germany approach normal level - Reuters
16:06 Key phase of works on construction of ice protection facilities completed at Arctic LNG 2 project’s Utrenny terminal
15:24 Crowley and Eastern Pacific Shipping partner with long-term charters for four LNG-fueled containership newbuilds
15:01 Crane vessel "Azerbaijan" successfully accomplished participation in "Absheron" project
14:13 Sanmar Shipyards makes five deliveries in a week
13:44 Seraya forms the world's first pure play offshore wind farm vessel operator
13:39 Rostec representative to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
12:53 Var Energi ASA provides an update on the progress for the Balder X development
12:43 Port of Riga increased its grain products’ storage and handling capacity by 300 thousand tons to 7.5 million tons per year
12:20 Venezuelan terminal engulfed by fireball after tanker hose breaks - TradeWinds
12:00 Typhoon causes newbuild FPSO in China to drift away from shipyard
11:47 Cargo ship with containers capsized at Iskenderun port - FleetMon
11:37 Suez Canal to increase toll rates
11:00 Local storage aims to relieve the load on the Port of Gothenburg and cut emissions
10:41 PPA reiterates ban on single-use plastics in all controlled ports, facilities, offices
09:58 TotalEnergies launches the Fenix offshore gas project
09:19 Crude oil futures rise on easing of coronavirus restrictions in China
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Sep 19

2022 September 18

15:03 Hiab receives EUR 7.5 million order for super heavy Hiab rail loader cranes
13:16 Georgia Ports statement on rail agreement
11:34 Jack-up installation vessel Voltaire hit by typhoon Muifa
10:08 ContiOcean awarded contract of methanol fuel supply system

2022 September 17

15:09 More than 5,000 people visit the Port of Valencia in the first half of the year
13:16 Nyrstar becomes first company to recycle alkaline batteries for commodities export in Australia
11:52 DBJ and ClassNK establishes "Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance"
10:17 Adani Ports to enhance Haldia dock’s capacity In Bengal

2022 September 16

18:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:37 MOL and Ferry Sunflower launch trial use of 'Berthing Aid System' for ships
18:22 The Council of Federation discussed Phase 2 of investment quotas programme
18:17 Provaris signs MOU with Total Eren to develop transport green hydrogen projects in Asia and Europe
18:07 Incat Crowther was selected to design the 72mln passenger ferry Korea Pride
17:43 TECO 2030 launches new product concept TECO 2030 Power Barge
17:33 Nefteflot launches two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62
17:13 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 15% in August 2022
16:41 Korean Shipbuilders participate in Qatar LNG project - BusinessKorea
16:26 Stable ice formation on the NSR is expected 10-14 days earlier than the multi-year average
15:55 Port of Hamburg announces the first test delivery of hydrogen derivative ammonia from the UAE
15:22 Russia is ready to hand over 300 thousand tonnes of fertilizers piled up in EU ports to the developing countries for free – Putin
15:04 38 people rescued from English Channel after incident involving small boats - Associated Newspapers Limited
14:34 CMA CGM to enhance its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America
14:13 Concordia Maritime sells three P-MAX vessels
14:06 Capacity of LNG complex near CS Portovaya in the Leningrad Region can be increased to 2 million tonnes
13:34 India is interested in development of cargo transportation by North-South ITC
13:13 Global Ports Holding announces a port development project for Las Palmas Cruise Ports
12:42 Green North Energy has made a reservation for a site for its green hydrogen project in Naantali
12:23 Port Vanino diversifies its cargo base in favour of container handling
12:01 Port of Long Beach container volume down 0.1% in August 2022
11:42 Russia’s North-Western ports to focus on handling bulk cargo and chemicals - expert
11:30 Port of San Diego accepts $2.7 mln grant from Air Pollution Control District
11:03 Yara to store CO2 from its Sluiskil fertilizer plant in the North Sea Port area under the seabed
10:53 Lack of containers leads to cargo decontainerization in Russia — expert
10:31 HMM partners with PANASIA to study onboard carbon capture system
10:06 Austal chooses MAN 175D propulsion for new high-speed catamaran ferry
09:48 Severstal to sell its stevedoring company Neva-Metal