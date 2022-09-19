2022 September 19 17:42

Princess Cruises unveils bespoke next generation ship

Princess Cruises revealed new and bespoke ship platform that is the brand’s largest ship ever that will accommodate over 4,000 guests, according to the company's release.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and scheduled to debut in early 2024, the 175,500-ton vessel is the largest Princess ship ever constructed and featuring a next-level, brand-iconic Piazza and The Dome, a cutting-edge entertainment space. Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion.



The cruise line announced that Sun Princess will sail an inaugural spring/summer season of Mediterranean cruises followed by Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades, Florida in the fall of 2024.



Sun Princess is part of Carnival Corporation’s green cruising focus and is one of 11 new ships in the corporate fleet powered by LNG fuel technology.

The inaugural season for Sun Princess begins in early 2024 with Mediterranean itineraries. The ship’s first three voyages will go on sale at 3pm eastern on Friday, September 16.

This is the third ship to be honored with the Sun Princess name, adding to the legacy of the first ship sailing from 1974 to 1988 and the second ship sailing from 1995 to 2020.

A second, next-generation Sphere class ship is also on order, slated to be delivered by Fincantieri in spring 2025.