2022 September 19 16:06

Key phase of works on construction of ice protection facilities completed at Arctic LNG 2 project’s Utrenny terminal

All the works on construction of ice protection facilities are to be completed in December 2022

FSUE Hydrographic Company, a company of Rosatom, says it has completed pile foundation, the key phase of works on construction of ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal in Sabetta seaport under Arctic LNG 2 project. A total of 5,759 piles have been driven when building the Southern and Northern ice protection facilities of LNG and gas condensate terminal in Sabetta. According to the company, the works also included installation of reinforcement cages, fastening of the pile foundation, reinforcement and covering of the facilities’ upper part with concrete.

The Southern and Northern ice protection facilities will be 3.1 and 1.3 km accordingly. The barriers will protect the water area from floating ice able to damage the berths and the fleet.

The pile diameter is ranging between 1,420 and 2,520 mm, their length - between 21.5 and 62.2 meters. The total weight of the metal structures exceeds 165 thousand tonnes. The total volume of concrete exceeds 83 thousand cbm.

Hydrographic Company has been conducting dredging works at Utrenny terminal from 2019. The construction of ice protection facilities began in summer 2020. Dredging works on the access canal and in the water area of Utrenny terminal were completed in September 2021. The scope of dredging performed over three years exceeded 24 million cbm.

FSUE Hydrographic Company, a company of Rosatom, provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

