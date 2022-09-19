2022 September 19 15:01

Crane vessel "Azerbaijan" successfully accomplished participation in "Absheron" project

The installation of the superstructure of the "Absheron Early Production Platform Complex" on the support block of the last AM01 module has been successfully completed, says Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping CJSC (ASCO).

ASCO's "Azerbaijan" crane vessel with a lifting capacity of 2500 tons was involved in the delivery and installation of all 3 modules from the Baku Deep Water Jacket Factory (BDJF) named after Heydar Aliyev to the area where the support block is located.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company was established by merging the country’s two largest fleets – the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the Caspian Sea ​​Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic in October 2013. Apart from transport fleet, the company’s assets include special ships and ship repair yards.