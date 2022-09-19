2022 September 19 14:13

Sanmar Shipyards makes five deliveries in a week

Sanmar Shipyards recently delivered five vessels in a single week from its extensive catalogue of technologically-advanced and environmentally-aware tugs and workboats to operators in Europe and the Americas, including two new first-time customers in Bulgaria, according to the company's release.

The diverse range of four tugs and a mooring boat all constructed at Sanmar’s purpose-built state-of-the-art shipyards in Türkiye have been delivered to SAAM Towage in Panama, MedTug in Rotterdam, Sanmar’s own fleet and Bulgarian operators BMF Tug Service and Trans-Port-Lane.

Bogacay XLIII, renamed SAAM QUIBIAN by her new owners is the seventh Sanmar tug delivered to SAAM Towage. 70-tonnes ahead bollard pull (BP) tug is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from renowned Canada-based naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. It will work in Panama Canal Waters alongside one of its six sister tugs previously delivered to SAAM Towage by Sanmar.

At the same time, Sanmar also delivered the tug SANMAR TERMINAL XXV, a RAstar 2800 design from Robert Allan Ltd, which had been part of its own fleet in Türkiye, to MedTug SA. She has been renamed MED BELLATRIX and will work in the Port of Rotterdam. She can achieve 75-plus tonnes bollard pull ahead and is the fifth tugboat in total that Sanmar has delivered to MedTug SA.

Meanwhile, the new-build DELICAY X has joined Sanmar’s own fleet operations at Izmit, Türkiye. The ATD tug, which can achieve a BP of 75 tonnes over the stern, is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar TRAktor-Z 2500SX design from Robert Allan Ltd.

Sanmar also delivered its specialist compact tug GOKCAY II to new client BMF Bulgaria where, renamed AQUILA 2, it will work in Burgas, the largest port in Bulgaria. The vessel, which can achieve a BP of 16 tonnes, had been in stock at Sanmar’s Altinova shipyard. Based on the, again exclusive-to-Sanmar, RApport 1600SX Mooring Boat design from Robert Allan Ltd, the Gokcay Class has been designed to address the challenges of modern, line-handling and smaller ship-handling tugs.

In its other sale to a new customer, Sanmar delivered VECTOR, an 11m mooring boat from its fleet in Türkiye, to Trans-Port-Lane Bulgaria where it will work in Varna on the Black Sea.