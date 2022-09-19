2022 September 19 13:39

Rostec representative to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

The conference will be held on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg as part of Seafood Expo Russia 2022

Kirill Tsybulevsky, head of the Engineering Center of RT-Tekhpriyomka JSC, State Corporation “Rostec”, will speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference.

The company is a competence center of Rostec’s quality management system. It is engaged in quality control, certification, training, procurement and automation of Rostec companies. RT-Tekhpriyomka pays special attention to digital solutions.

Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference will be held on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group. The live streaming will be available on the PortNews’ Youtube TV on the day of the conference. Then the conference video will be uploaded and available on the PortNews TV.

The list of participants includes: Nordic Engineering, USC, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, Rosmorport, Hydrographic Company, Marine Engineering Bureau-SPb, VARPE and ASRF associations, etc.

The event will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA). Register for in-person participation in the event.

More about the Conference >>>>