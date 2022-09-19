2022 September 19 12:20

Venezuelan terminal engulfed by fireball after tanker hose breaks - TradeWinds

A Venezuelan oil terminal has been hit by fire after a loading hose broke while a tanker was being loaded, according to TradeWinds.

The blaze broke out on Saturday at the Guaraguao facility in Puerto La Cruz. The 36,000-dwt Panama-flag product carrier Larko (built 2001) was being supplied with oil at the time. The tanker was also “affected” by the incident, sources said, but the extent of damage was not clear.



The fire was extinguished on the same day, but operations were interrupted. AIS data showed the vessel anchored at the port on Monday.



The Guaraguao terminal, operated by state-owned producer Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), mainly handles fuel for domestic use.

The tanker’s operator is listed as Asia Charm of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ship has never been detained by port state control inspectors.