  • 2022 September 19 12:00

    Typhoon causes newbuild FPSO in China to drift away from shipyard

    Kosmos Energy has been informed by BP, the operator of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project (“GTA”), of the impact of Typhoon Muifa which passed through the COSCO shipyard in Qidong in China, according to the company's release.

    The floating production, storage and offloading vessel (“FPSO”) for GTA is being constructed at the COSCO yard. During the typhoon, the mooring lines of the FPSO became compromised, resulting in the vessel drifting approximately 200 meters off the quayside. Work is underway to enable the vessel to return to the quayside. No injuries have been reported in connection with this incident. The cost of returning the vessel to the quayside and any potential damage is expected to be covered by insurance.

    Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins.

