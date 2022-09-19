2022 September 19 11:47

Cargo ship with containers capsized at Iskenderun port - FleetMon

General cargo ship SEA EAGLE loaded with containers lost stability during offloading operation at Iskenderun Port, Turkey, either at night Sep 17, or early in the morning Sep 18, according to FleetMon. The ship rested starboard on pier, then listed and capsized portside, resting on bottom stern and portside, partially above waterline. Many containers went overboard.

The Togo-flagged ship is now on its side with a boom surrounding it. No crew were injured in the accident. Most of the ship is submerged in the water with the accident expected to damage productivity at the port for the coming week.

No info yet on number of lost containers and their recovery; oil leak. Wreck is surrounded by booms, understood salvage, cleansing operation, containers recovery are under way.

SEA EAGLE arrived at Iskenderun in the afternoon Sep 17 from Mersin, Turkey.