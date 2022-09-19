2022 September 19 10:41

PPA reiterates ban on single-use plastics in all controlled ports, facilities, offices

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is reiterating its ban on all single-use plastics at all ports under its jurisdiction as it moves forward to sustainable port operations, according to the company's release.

The ban includes plastic cups thinner than 0.2 millimeters, plastic drinking straws, plastic spoons, plastic forks, plastic knives, plastic coffee stirrers, and plastic labo and thinned-filmed sando bags thinner/lighter than 15 microns.

Aside from this, PPA has also earlier partnered with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Philippines on the same initiatives involving three PPA ports—the North Port, Port of Batangas, and Port of Cagayan de Oro—in a bid to reduce plastic leakage at the said ports by 50% by 2023.

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), which are also part of the three-pronged maritime sector of the Department of Transportation, also expressed readiness to impose similar initiatives in their areas of jurisdiction.

The PCG said they will levy heavy fines and penalties to their erring personnel who will be found violating the ban. At the same time, the MARINA will look into further strengthening the regulation imposed on local ships.