2022 September 19 09:19

Crude oil futures rise on easing of coronavirus restrictions in China

Crude oil prices rose 0.37%-0.53%

On 19 September 2022, 08:49 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.4453 higher at $91.83 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery rose by 0.37% to $85.03 a barrel.

Crude oil futures are rising today amid several demand/supply factors. According to PRIME, easing of coronavirus restrictions in China, world’s largest importer of oil, has a positive impact. Meanwhile investors continue weighing the prospects of supply reduction in view of EU embargo on oil imports from Russia.