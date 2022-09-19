  • Home
  • News
  • Crude oil futures rise on easing of coronavirus restrictions in China
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 19 09:19

    Crude oil futures rise on easing of coronavirus restrictions in China

    Crude oil prices rose 0.37%-0.53%

    On 19 September 2022, 08:49 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.4453 higher at $91.83 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery rose by 0.37% to $85.03 a barrel.

    Crude oil futures are rising today amid several demand/supply factors. According to PRIME, easing of coronavirus restrictions in China, world’s largest importer of oil, has a positive impact. Meanwhile investors continue weighing the prospects of supply reduction in view of EU embargo on oil imports from Russia.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 19

12:53 Var Energi ASA provides an update on the progress for the Balder X development
12:43 Port of Riga increased its grain products’ storage and handling capacity by 300 thousand tons to 7.5 million tons per year
12:20 Venezuelan terminal engulfed by fireball after tanker hose breaks - TradeWinds
12:00 Typhoon causes newbuild FPSO in China to drift away from shipyard
11:47 Cargo ship with containers capsized at Iskenderun port - FleetMon
11:37 Suez Canal to increase toll rates
11:00 Local storage aims to relieve the load on the Port of Gothenburg and cut emissions
10:41 PPA reiterates ban on single-use plastics in all controlled ports, facilities, offices
09:58 TotalEnergies launches the Fenix offshore gas project
09:19 Crude oil futures rise on easing of coronavirus restrictions in China
08:52 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Sep 19

2022 September 18

15:03 Hiab receives EUR 7.5 million order for super heavy Hiab rail loader cranes
13:16 Georgia Ports statement on rail agreement
11:34 Jack-up installation vessel Voltaire hit by typhoon Muifa
10:08 ContiOcean awarded contract of methanol fuel supply system

2022 September 17

15:09 More than 5,000 people visit the Port of Valencia in the first half of the year
13:16 Nyrstar becomes first company to recycle alkaline batteries for commodities export in Australia
11:52 DBJ and ClassNK establishes "Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance"
10:17 Adani Ports to enhance Haldia dock’s capacity In Bengal

2022 September 16

18:50 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:37 MOL and Ferry Sunflower launch trial use of 'Berthing Aid System' for ships
18:22 The Council of Federation discussed Phase 2 of investment quotas programme
18:17 Provaris signs MOU with Total Eren to develop transport green hydrogen projects in Asia and Europe
18:07 Incat Crowther was selected to design the 72mln passenger ferry Korea Pride
17:43 TECO 2030 launches new product concept TECO 2030 Power Barge
17:33 Nefteflot launches two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62
17:13 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 15% in August 2022
16:41 Korean Shipbuilders participate in Qatar LNG project - BusinessKorea
16:26 Stable ice formation on the NSR is expected 10-14 days earlier than the multi-year average
15:55 Port of Hamburg announces the first test delivery of hydrogen derivative ammonia from the UAE
15:22 Russia is ready to hand over 300 thousand tonnes of fertilizers piled up in EU ports to the developing countries for free – Putin
15:04 38 people rescued from English Channel after incident involving small boats - Associated Newspapers Limited
14:34 CMA CGM to enhance its SAFRAN service connecting North Europe with East Coast South America
14:13 Concordia Maritime sells three P-MAX vessels
14:06 Capacity of LNG complex near CS Portovaya in the Leningrad Region can be increased to 2 million tonnes
13:34 India is interested in development of cargo transportation by North-South ITC
13:13 Global Ports Holding announces a port development project for Las Palmas Cruise Ports
12:42 Green North Energy has made a reservation for a site for its green hydrogen project in Naantali
12:23 Port Vanino diversifies its cargo base in favour of container handling
12:01 Port of Long Beach container volume down 0.1% in August 2022
11:42 Russia’s North-Western ports to focus on handling bulk cargo and chemicals - expert
11:30 Port of San Diego accepts $2.7 mln grant from Air Pollution Control District
11:03 Yara to store CO2 from its Sluiskil fertilizer plant in the North Sea Port area under the seabed
10:53 Lack of containers leads to cargo decontainerization in Russia — expert
10:31 HMM partners with PANASIA to study onboard carbon capture system
10:06 Austal chooses MAN 175D propulsion for new high-speed catamaran ferry
09:48 Severstal to sell its stevedoring company Neva-Metal
09:40 LR and LISCR award Design Approval for world’s first 30,000cbm LCO2 carrier
09:25 Crude oil futures rise after a fall at the previous session
09:02 MABUX: Firm downtrend is expected in Global bunker market on Sep 16

2022 September 15

18:27 Port of Gothenburg to build hydrogen filling station for heavy vehicles
18:07 GTT takes a minority interest in Norwegian start-up specialised in multi-gas & emissions analysers
17:54 Gazprom Neft enhances environmental friendliness of ferry services in the Baltic Sea
17:43 Maersk Tankers reinforces its executive team
17:27 RF Government to allocate over RUB 1.3 billion for subsidizing cargo shipping to Kaliningrad Region
17:07 SCZONE board members approved 4 projects within the affiliated ports
17:05 Port of San Diego to begin its busiest cruise season since 2010
16:46 SC “Ak Bars” and KSRC to build Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship
16:25 NAVTOR signs major agreement with Shoei Kisen for NavFleet
16:05 Yilport Gebze adds a new CFS area and semi-covered warehouse as a part of a new gate complex project