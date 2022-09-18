2022 September 18 13:16

Georgia Ports statement on rail agreement

Georgia Ports Authority is pleased the parties involved have reached a tentative agreement, averting a rail stoppage. GPA liaisons are in constant communication with CSX and Norfolk Southern and will continue to follow developments closely.



Operations at the Port of Savannah remain fluid as a record volume of cargo moves by truck and rail on and off the terminal. Likewise, automobiles and heavy machinery moving through the Port of Brunswick are being transported to and from inland destinations as usual.