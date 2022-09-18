ContiOcean awarded contract of methanol fuel supply system

  • Home
    On September 13, 2022, contract signing ceremony was held by ContiOcean Environment Tech Co., Ltd. (ContiOcean Group) and one famous marine power solution company for marine methanol fuel supply system. Mr. Jacky Zhou, the chairman of ContiOcean Group, and the top management of marine power solution company signed the contract on behalf of both parties.

    The methanol fuel supply system project will be designed by Wavelength, the European R&D Center of ContiOcean, main equipment will be purchased all over the world, the system skids will be fabricated in the ContiOcean workshop in Nantong, and ContiOcean site team is responsible for system installation and commissioning, which is an EPCIC (engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning) project. After system delivered, the methanol fuel supply system will be used for the factory acceptance test of the methanol duel fuel main engine of marine power solution company.

    Since established, ContiOcean Group is focusing on the development and research of marine and offshore environment protection solutions. Its core business mainly covers the field of marine and offshore environment protection solutions, marine clean energy solutions, and smart shipping. At present, based on the exhaust gas clean system reference of more than 140 vessels, ContiOcean Group has developed the products covering LNG/LEG-fuel gas supply system, methanol/LPG/ammonia-LFSS fuel supply system, LNG/LPG/LCO2/ammonium-cargo handling system. Further more, the de-carbon system developed based on the ContiOcean exhaust gas clean system is on stage of pilot trial.

    Based on the research and development of marine methanol main engine and the research and development of large-scale production of green methanol, many shipping companies, including several biggest shipping companies, have selected methanol as their future marine fuel, this achieving the goal of large-scale reduction of CO2 and other GHG emissions, and the industrial chain of marine methanol fuel will also develop rapidly. According to incomplete statistics, the contract-signed projects for green methanol production will have a total annual output of more than 2.6 million tons in 2024-2025, which can be used for Aframax tankers, 250 feeder container ships or 60 very large container vessels.

    Mr. Jacky Zhou, the chairman of ContiOcean Group, said that ContiOcean will continue to follow the corporate mission of "propel green energy, protect blue planet", by the research and development in the filed of marine and offshore environment protection, marine clean energy solution, smart shipping and so on, to make a contribution to the marine industry and global carbon emission reduction achieved.

