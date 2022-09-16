-
2022 September 16 18:50
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2022 rose by 0.1% YoY to 553.3 million tonnes
- Belarus to handle its goods in the port of Murmansk
- Delo Group closes deal on acquisition of 30.75% shares in Global Ports by APM Terminals
- Handling of Belarussian goods via Astrakhan ports to reach 200 thousand tonnes in 2022
- Capacity of LPG handling facilities to grow by 3 million tonnes per year in the Far East
- Methanol exports from Russia hindered by lack of dedicated terminals - Russian Energy Agency
- Readiness of POT tank farm estimated at 20%.
- Severstal to sell its stevedoring company Neva-Metal
- Port Vanino diversifies its cargo base in favour of container handling
Shipping and Logistics
- LPG exports from Russia hindered by logistics
- Ice-resistant self-propelled platform Severny Polyus arrives at the port of Murmansk
- Logistic expenses for export of Russia’s forestry products can be covered in full
- RF Government to allocate over RUB 1.3 billion for subsidizing cargo shipping to Kaliningrad Region
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- RF Government to allocate RUB 15 billion for privileged leasing programme
- FESCO Service increased its revenues from ship repair by 33.6% to RUB 68.9 million in H1’22
- More than 40 ships to be built for transportation of agricultural products - Viktoria Abramchenko
- Shipbuilding cluster of the Kaliningrad Region to obtain an official status on the federal level
- VEB.RF finances construction of eight crab catchers at Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard
- Gazprom Flot estimates its demand for fleet expansion by 2035 at about 90 units
- Mashpromleasing leased out high-speed passenger ship Meteor 120R to Severrechflot
- Six icebreakers intended for Nornickel, Rosneft and NOVATEK to be powered by diesel fuel instead of LNG - Rosatom
- SC “Ak Bars” and KSRC to build Russia’s first hydrogen-powered ship
- Nefteflot launches two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62
Appointments
- Vladimir Bychkov was appointed BoD Chairman of Global Ports
Vladimir Dobrovolsky to replace Sergey Lapshin as head of the block of water transport leasing at GTLK
Другие новости по темам: shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations
2022 September 16
2022 September 15
2022 September 14
|18:26
|ADNOC Refining is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project