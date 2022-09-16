2022 September 16 18:50

IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

Shipping and Logistics

LPG exports from Russia hindered by logistics

Ice-resistant self-propelled platform Severny Polyus arrives at the port of Murmansk

Logistic expenses for export of Russia’s forestry products can be covered in full

RF Government to allocate over RUB 1.3 billion for subsidizing cargo shipping to Kaliningrad Region

Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

Appointments

Vladimir Bychkov was appointed BoD Chairman of Global Ports

Vladimir Dobrovolsky to replace Sergey Lapshin as head of the block of water transport leasing at GTLK