2022 September 16 18:17

Provaris signs MOU with Total Eren to develop transport green hydrogen projects in Asia and Europe

Provaris Energy Ltd has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Total Eren, a leading French-based renewable energy Independent Power Producer (‘IPP’), to further their co-operation on the development of solutions to transport green hydrogen projects to Asia and Europe where the application of Provaris’ compressed hydrogen storage and transport supply chain can be applied, according to the company's release.

Total Eren is specialized in the development, financing, construction, operation and maintenance over the long- term of renewable energy power plants (mainly solar and wind) worldwide. In particular, Total Eren is working on several large-scale green hydrogen projects globally, including in Latin America (Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), in Australia, and in Africa (Morocco, Egypt and Mauritania).

The MOU provides a framework for Provaris and Total Eren to work together on the identification and assessment of green hydrogen projects currently developed by Total Eren that can utilize Provaris’ GH2 Carriers for bulk transport of compressed hydrogen in markets that require imported volumes of pure gaseous green hydrogen.

Provaris Energy Ltd is the leading developer of integrated compressed hydrogen projects for export to regional markets. Provaris is developing a portfolio of integrated green hydrogen projects.