2022 September 16 18:07

Incat Crowther was selected to design the 72mln passenger ferry Korea Pride

Incat Crowther has announced the launch of the 72m passenger ferry Korea Pride. Incat Crowther supported Korea Express Ferry in the building of the ship that will operate from Incheon on the west coast of South Korea, according to the company's release.

In procuring such a ferry, Korea Express Ferry set very high safety, comfort and performance standards. The operator also specified that the ship be built locally, becoming the first ship of this type constructed in South Korea.

Incat Crowther was selected to design the ship and supervise its construction at Kangnam Corporation in Busan. This choice was based on Incat Crowther’s digital shipbuilding credentials and operator-focused design.

The finished product highlights the developed capability to build this class of ship locally in South Korea.

Korea Pride features a sleek, single-deck configuration, which Mace explains was selected to handle the specific conditions which include large swell and wind chop.

A full complement of 556 passengers will be accommodated across a single deck. To maximise safety and efficiency, passengers board and disembark via six boarding gates/doors, located to integrate with shoreside infrastructure.

On board, passengers are served by economy, business and first-class cabins. A central amenities block features a large, well-equipped kiosk in addition to bathrooms and a mothers’ room. Luggage racks are plentiful in all cabins. At the aft end of the main deck is a crew area with mess room, office and bathroom. The ship also has a medical room.

Korea Pride is powered by quad MTU 16V4000 main engines, with neat and tidy engine room layout and exposed engine hatches aiding maintenance and removal. The ship has an operating speed of 36.5 knots.

The ship will be a lifeline for many who live on and trade and travel between these Korean islands and the mainland.