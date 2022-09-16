2022 September 16 17:13

Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 15% in August 2022

After record-breaking cargo volume in 2021 and the first half of 2022, the import surge at the Port of Los Angeles slowed in August. The Port handled an estimated 806,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in August, approximately 15% less than the same period a year ago, according to the company's release.



August 2022 loaded imports reached an estimated 404,000 TEUs compared to the previous year, a decrease of about 17%. Loaded exports reached an estimated 100,000 TEUs, a 1% increase drop compared to last August. Empty containers landed at an estimated 301,000 TEUs, an 18% decline compared to last year.



Eight months into 2022, the Port of Los Angeles has moved an estimated 7.2 million TEUs, about 1.6% down from last year’s record pace.