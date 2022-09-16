  • Home
    Nefteflot launches two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62

    Two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 have been launched at Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC. The first pair in the series of 8 survey ships was launched in July 2022 with an acceptance/delivery certificate for them signed on 9 August 2022, according to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

    The ships are being built for IWW basins’ authorities under the state contract foreseen by the federal project “Inland Water Ways” in the framework of the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.

    Nefteflot CJSC signed a contract for construction of eight survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 in November 2020. The contract price – RUB 1.23billion. The series is to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The ships were ordered by FSI Rechvodput.

    RDB 66.62 design was developed by Rostov based central design bureau “Stapel”. The ships are intended for hydrographic surveys at inland water ways and in water areas of the ports. They will be fitted with modern automated equipment and shallow-draught survey boats.

    Key particulars of the ships: length – 24.31 m; width – 5.76 m; height – 13.40 m; depth – 2.20 m; draft – 0.93 m; main engine capacity – 295 kW; speed -18 km/h; class notation by Russian River Register - «О2,0 (ice20)А». Crew and survey personnel – 7.

    Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC specializes in ship construction and repair. It is certified by Russian River Register and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

