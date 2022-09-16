  • Home
  2022 September 16

    Stable ice formation on the NSR is expected 10-14 days earlier than the multi-year average

    Image source: FSUE Atomflot

    Ice conditions are more severe than in 2021

    In accordance with the forecast of the Federal State Budgetary Institution "AARI", in the eastern region of the Arctic, the periods of stable ice formation are expected to be 10-14 days earlier than the multi-year average and ice conditions are more severe than in 2021, the NSR General Administration says on its website.

    In order to ensure the safe navigation of ships and avoid emergency situations, the formation of the last caravan for icebreaking assistance for the withdrawal of ships of the class not lower than Arc4 without “bulb” bow and ready for towing by the “close” method from the port of Pevek will be carried out according to the following scheme with subsequent clarification: on November the 05th - departure of ships from the port of Pevek in an eastern direction; on November the 10th, the departure of ships from the port of Pevek in a western direction.

    Vessels with a "bulb" bow that cannot be towed by the "close" method must leave the eastern region of the East Siberian Sea and the Chukchi Sea no later than October the 31st, reads the statement.

    According to the press center of FSUE Atomflot, the NSR General Administration website was launched on the 15 September 2022. “The website will post information on applications received for consideration by NSR General Administration FSBI for navigation in the waters of the NSR, issued permits and notifications of refusal to issue a navigation permit vessels in the water area of ​​the NSR, as well as navigational and hydrometeorological information, information on the movement of ships in the water area of ​​the Northern Sea Route and on approaches to it, and other information related to the water area of ​​the Northern Sea Route,” said Aleksandr Olshevsky, General Director of the NSR General Administration.

    The NSR General Administration FSBI has been operating as a part of Rosatom from 1 August 2022 under the Decree of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

    In accordance with Presidential Decree of 2018, the State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM performs the functions of a single infrastructure operator for the development of the Northern Sea Route. The company operates the world’s only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers.

    The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

